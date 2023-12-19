Previous
Carol singing fun by sarah19
Carol singing fun

Just a photo at the Stable Scene set up in a gazebo beside the church! There were a few more singers on the edge. What a lovely evening all round.
Three good things
1. A lovely friend whose hobby is all things to do with connections, wiring, music equipment, came today to help Allan set up the sound system in our lounge. So wonderful to hear both 'speakers' working
again.
2. Lots of letters written and cards posted. This is the first year in a long time that I have been able to do it all!!!
3. Early to bed..... wakening much too early too often 🤔 and busy brain doesn't help.
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a jolly crowd of all the singers around the Nativity Scene ! So good to have your sound system sorted out before Christmas . I can relate in waking up too early and as you say a busy brain - then flaking out in the day !!!!
December 19th, 2023  
