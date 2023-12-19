Carol singing fun

Just a photo at the Stable Scene set up in a gazebo beside the church! There were a few more singers on the edge. What a lovely evening all round.

Three good things

1. A lovely friend whose hobby is all things to do with connections, wiring, music equipment, came today to help Allan set up the sound system in our lounge. So wonderful to hear both 'speakers' working

again.

2. Lots of letters written and cards posted. This is the first year in a long time that I have been able to do it all!!!

3. Early to bed..... wakening much too early too often 🤔 and busy brain doesn't help.

