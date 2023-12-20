Sun down....

There was still a bit of light at the end of the afternoon.....

Midwinter solstice in a couple of days....I just googled it to see what came up. It's our friend Charlie's birthday today and he's loves that the shortest day is close to his birthday. ....and then there are some changes.

Three good things

1. I did a LOT of clearing up today, wrapping paper ready for a few packages tomorrow, ironing up to date and away..... feels good.

2. I couldn't find my house keys and wasn't sure which bag they might be in..... So sorted all my coats and jackets, then all my bags, then checked the cars,...... and the very last bag, behind the sofa, they were there right at the bottom. All good!!

3. Freezer sort.... chilli con carne for dinner 😊