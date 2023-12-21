Previous
No 1 Grandson by sarah19
No 1 Grandson

Connor.... he'll be 12 at the end of January 2024 .....has a style of his own and amazing curls 😄
Flying to Pittsburgh with his family to visit the 'other grandparents' for the holidays. They will all enjoy the time together.
Three good things
1. Exciting delivery for Allan, upgrading the music playing equipment in the lounge.😊
2. Lots of tidying up, wrapping a little, getting organised.....
3. Final house group of the year. What a delightful group of friends and we were much later than usual, eating delicious nibbles after interesting reflections on Joseph (and Mary!)
ace
@sarah19
