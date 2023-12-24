Angel light

😊 so the parcels are under the tree but I wasn't entirely with the angel as none of the new lights were shining on her. So I asked Allan to help..... he got a torch, directed it at her...or him!?......and it made a big difference. Next year, all being well I will arrange the lights differently.

Three good things

1. Lots of carols and familiar readings at church, on TV and playing in the house.

2. It's very quiet here today, indoors, but increasingly wild and windy outdoors....wonder what we might have tomorrow 🤔

3. Sounds and smells of cooking,... Allan has preparations under control 🎄

Happy Christmas to you all.🥂🎶