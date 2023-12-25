And a nice little glass of Prosecco

Hope you've all had a lovely day.

It's been a very quiet day here...and gentle. We did have little chats and lots of photos from the B Team.

We had lovely food and nice wine, lots of parcels and no pressure or rushing around.

Quite a contrast from last Christmas when the table was very busy and lots of chat, with our Ukrainian friends.

Three good things

1. Parcels wrapped and lots of food ready for Jonathan and Sarah and Neil coming.

2. It's been snowing again this evening but the forecast is good for tomorrow so hopefully no travel issues.

3. Cosy bedding, cashmere socks, now I should sleep well 🥱