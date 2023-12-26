The madness of family Christmas

So this is a screenshot someone captured during the crazy, happy, special half hour we shared round the world last night.

Evie, top left, chatting to her Auntie Susannah, bottom right, Uncle Jonathan above Susannah, Uncle David below Evie, and Grandma and Seanair who were ready for sleep 😄😄.

I find so fascinating the unique nature of family humour, it seems to be in the genes. While I can enjoy the banter etc at some level I know they are all Bremners and I am not!!!

But I love that they are so in touch with each other and able to share such a lot of love and care.

I think I should have a large print of this photo on my kitchen wall just to remember, when they seem far away.

Three good things

1. A gentle morning preparing for Jonathan and family to arrive.

2. The biggest hug from Neil as he arrived at the front door. It took no time to drag the toy box out of the corner.

3. Lovely chat, food, TV for young and older., and after bubbles in the bath for Neil.

🥰🥰