Breakfast boy

Just loved the smile when he saw me with my phone out.....

Most of the time he's a happy little guy and enjoying himself being here again. He is a bit curious looking out of the bedroom window where so much has changed. Before there were just a couple of diggers ... now there are nearly complete houses and some vehicles, but no work over the holiday time.

It's been a horrendously stormy day. I was expecting to take an elderly friend to Aberdeen for a routine clinic. My car wouldn't start.....think it's a battery issue....Allan kindly said he would take us....but ten minutes into the journey it was clear that it was not a good idea to continue.

So we turned at a country farm shop and were in no doubt that we had done the right thing.

Storm Gerrit we will not forget you,!!!



Three good things

1. I suggested we take my car to the co-op to get a few groceries....so knew it was not in working order before time to collect Doreen.

2. Allan was so kind and helpful about it all!!!

3. Safe and dry, but media is full of accounts of desperate weather incidents.