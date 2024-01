Boys in the USA

Connor and Finnley having a good time with Auntie Kate while Mum and Dad having a few days away in sunshine. Good to have family time when it's possible.

Three good things

1. Made it to Inverurie and back. The water on the roads and in the fields is unbelievable!!!!

2. Afternoon nap to catch up.

3. Friends for some food and sharing photos from their recent Norway trip.