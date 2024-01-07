New Year New Flowers

The tulips have opened 😊

Nice to have a complete change from the red and green and 🎄

It's been a bit of a clear out day.

I came down to the kitchen for a drink of water during the night and peeped into the dining room where Allan had set a trap ....there had been mouse evidence in the last few days 🙄

And the trap had gone SNAP!

So after I got home from church we both did lots of ruthless tidying up, cleaning and clearing....

Three good things

1. Coffee shop for lunch and collecting coffee for Jonathan.

2. Discarded out of date magazines.

3. Enjoyed watching Songs of Praise in tidy space.