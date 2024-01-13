Remains of a bouquet

Google has intensified the colours but I do rather like it.

When arrangements include longer lasting elements I like to keep them aside.

Three good things

1. A very busy day..... Jonathan and Sarah packing up the last of their belongings and furniture for transporting it south. We weren't sure what was needed when we got there but we were doing lots of unscrewing and dismantling furniture so that was good!!

2. A break at lunchtime . I went to Wool for Ewe where I had bought 'enough' for a jacket for Evie.... but felt I needed more, and thankfully I found exactly the colour needed.

3. Left over casserole with baked potatoes for dinner.