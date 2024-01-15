On the way home

It was a very white morning. I could hear very little traffic when I woke and sure enough, quiet snow covered roads.

But ok for a walk to the shops for the newspaper and a few things from the butchers shop.

Thought the grandchildren would like to see this!

Three good things

1. We cleared a path to the end of the drive. And cleared Doreen's path, not that she will be going anywhere.

2. Sent photos to the family. Connor said "I want to be there right now!!"

3. I didn't have to go to school today. Lots of the schools were closed but our primary school was open. Not very fair on staff who had to drive home in very tricky conditions.