Previous
What a lovely day by sarah19
Photo 3145

What a lovely day

Wakened to calls from grandchildren singing 'happy birthday' around the world! Gentle day, big thaw, lovely cards and gifts and messages.
And then afternoon tea at Meldrum House Hotel, a pleasant walk from home. It was a Christmas present from Susannah and we did enjoy using it today.
Three good things
1. Loved the plate, fantastic selection of delicious food and drinks and lovely service from familiar friendly faces
2. Beautiful cards and gifts - the kindness of friends.
3. Lovely walk home after and boxes of goodies left over - I like that it wasn't wasted.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise