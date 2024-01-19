What a lovely day

Wakened to calls from grandchildren singing 'happy birthday' around the world! Gentle day, big thaw, lovely cards and gifts and messages.

And then afternoon tea at Meldrum House Hotel, a pleasant walk from home. It was a Christmas present from Susannah and we did enjoy using it today.

Three good things

1. Loved the plate, fantastic selection of delicious food and drinks and lovely service from familiar friendly faces

2. Beautiful cards and gifts - the kindness of friends.

3. Lovely walk home after and boxes of goodies left over - I like that it wasn't wasted.