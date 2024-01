Coffee Apothecary

After a good walk at Pitmedden it was lovely to have a coffee treat. We walked round the boundary path as the main garden doesn't open until March. Glad of my cosy hat and warm coat!

Three good things

1. Catch up with my friend/colleague Maureen.

2. Place cards for weekend event.... Sarah printing them out.😊

3. Lovely fish dish for tea. 💛