Just for a moment

The lovely red clouds drifted by. Quite delightful after so much grey and then they moved north. If you look closely at the bottom left you can see the two towers of Glengarioch Distillery which is just down the road. Possibly will have a wee one for Burns Night.

Three good things

1. Lovely chat with Evie.....the games Seanair plays with her always end in giggles.

2. A big big tidy out of my bedroom drawers. Still to decide what is going where.

3. A lovely afternoon walk with Sheila....heart to heart.

