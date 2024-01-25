Waiting for Haggis

So ... Allan was cooking Haggis for dinner and these glasses were waiting......

Whisky for Allan and Drambuie for me. I'm really not a whisky fan at all, despite growing up near Glenmorangie distillery and living close to Glengarioch for almost 40 years.

Drambuie, a whisky liqueur, is very gentle on the lounge!

A busy day, meter readings at Jonathan and Sarah's house before handing keys in to the solicitor's office. Tomorrow their house will be sold 😊

A quick lunch in town, a drop off to the Oxfam bookshop and home again.

Three good things

1. An afternoon nap... it's been a busy week and some wakeful nights.

2. The sweetest birthday card drawn by Evie.

3. Delicious supper for Burn's Night



Today is the birthday of Allan's twin sisters, so we're very conscious of the loss of Catriona in November. But we will see Mairead and her husband over the weekend.