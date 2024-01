Welcome

So today we travelled to Edinburgh for a rather special weekend celebrating Allan's 70th birthday.

Staying at a superb hotel, with Susannah, Jonathan Sarah and Neil, and having lots of surprises for my lovely husband.

Three things

1. Great train journey from Inverurie to Edinburgh with sunshine most of the way.

2. The team at the hotel are so kind and helpful.

3. A wonderful meal with his best friend and his wife..... sure was a total surprise for Allan.