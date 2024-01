Remains of the bouquet

A bits and pieces kind of day. Late start, very breezy walk to the shops, tidying up, sorting the store cupboard.

And then flowers, the remaining blooms from Evie's birthday bouquet were still worth rearranging. My Lochinver pottery vase was perfect for the job.

Three good things

1. Cosy indoors, chilly out.

2. A visit from friends with a lovely personalised glass and bottle of whisky.

3. Leftover chilli for dinner.