Just some cards by sarah19
Photo 3158

Just some cards

Too many to display but just for the record....
Three good things
1. Allan has been busy sending thank you cards and messages for all his lovely gifts.
2. A visit from friends who were at the birthday lunch last week. They had such a lovely time.
3. Jonathan safely home after long drive for work, but time to stop at Tain....no one at No 3 at the moment!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Casablanca ace
Lovely! Love the Dad's Army one 😅
February 2nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely array of cards! Folk haven’t been slow to celebrate Allan at 70 then!!
February 2nd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
@casablanca @happypat
So many friends and so many lovely cards and gifts..... for someone who didn't want a fuss he's really done very well!!!
Hard to believe a whole week has passed since the big surprise lunch!!!
February 2nd, 2024  
