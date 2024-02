Busy busy busy

It was lovely and mild this morning and it really made a difference. Allan wanted to sort the boxes in the garage and I just joined him as there was a lot of my teaching 'stuff' that I felt like clearing too.

Cut a long story short.....the boxes are gone, lots of teaching resources are gone ..... ruthless is good!

Three very good things

1. The garage is now tidy

2. Lots to the charity shop/recycling centre

3. And lots done on the drive and garden.....Early to bed!!!🥱