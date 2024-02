Even in B&W they are delightful

Just experimenting.....the clumps of snowdrops are filling out each day.

And exploring the back garden in bare feet is interesting. Just have to avoid the beechnut shells that have landed underneath the various beech trees.

Three good things

1. Surprised that my feet don't feel too cold.

2. Church on YouTube.... rather late for a drive to be there but still able to get the great message.

3. A good walk in the afternoon.

Mr B was a little hesitant but we actually got quite far from home.