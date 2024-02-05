Previous
Mr Squirrel 🐿️ by sarah19
Mr Squirrel 🐿️

We haven't seen him/her for some time, but today I spent a while just watching. There's a lot of building going on around us so perhaps our garden was a safer space.
Three good things
1. Another VERY busy day in the spare room.... clearing out educational documents that have been in polypockets for years.
2. A friend is going to take the pockets for colleagues at her school 😄
3. Some treasure, lots and lots of Allan's vinyl LPs from when he was a teenager!!!! That's half a century ago now.... time to get selective, and sell some??
