Fresh tulips by sarah19
Photo 3164

Fresh tulips

The front hall is a very cool space and some of my birthday flowers were still there. But it was time to refresh. We walked in the snow to the Co-op about a mile away, and I spotted the tulips so bought them as well as a few groceries. They were beginning to open not long after getting home, and I love the colours. There's a bit of eucalyptus and another greenery item left from before. It all adds up.
Three good things
1. A glorious sunny and snowy day so I walked to the coffee shop where knitting group meets.
2. Last time there were three of us, today there were eighteen! It was lovely and I managed to set the pattern for the sleeve of the jacket I'm knitting for Evie 😀
3. A gentle afternoon, walking, cooking, cleaning and sharing the 'to do' list! And a long chat with cousin Alison.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful colours, looking splendid in your classic vase
February 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful colour tones - and so suited in the golden vase !
February 7th, 2024  
