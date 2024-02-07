Fresh tulips

The front hall is a very cool space and some of my birthday flowers were still there. But it was time to refresh. We walked in the snow to the Co-op about a mile away, and I spotted the tulips so bought them as well as a few groceries. They were beginning to open not long after getting home, and I love the colours. There's a bit of eucalyptus and another greenery item left from before. It all adds up.

Three good things

1. A glorious sunny and snowy day so I walked to the coffee shop where knitting group meets.

2. Last time there were three of us, today there were eighteen! It was lovely and I managed to set the pattern for the sleeve of the jacket I'm knitting for Evie 😀

3. A gentle afternoon, walking, cooking, cleaning and sharing the 'to do' list! And a long chat with cousin Alison.