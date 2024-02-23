Previous
Sunny patio

And the sunshine is also showing up the work needed in our garden.... but I did get out there and made a start.
Three good things
1. Laundry catch up.
2. Tray bake time for a quiz evening at church.
3. A lot of fun and our team won by 1 point 😊
