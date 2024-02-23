Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
Sunny patio
And the sunshine is also showing up the work needed in our garden.... but I did get out there and made a start.
Three good things
1. Laundry catch up.
2. Tray bake time for a quiz evening at church.
3. A lot of fun and our team won by 1 point 😊
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4680
photos
48
followers
65
following
871% complete
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
26th February 2024 4:38pm
