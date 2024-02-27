Previous
Overnight bag by sarah19
Photo 3184

Overnight bag

We had some paperwork to deal with in Edinburgh for later in the year....not sure how long these meetings take. So we arranged to stay with friends overnight.
But Allan's attention to detail in form filling was commended and in less than half an hour it was all complete.
So we called friends and took the next train north...and bus for the final stage of the journey.
Three good things
1. No rush in the morning.
2. Gentle meeting....not worth worrying about!!!
3. Now packed for a night away...but....no plans at the moment 😂
