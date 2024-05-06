Previous
Baby Grace by sarah19
Photo 3246

Baby Grace

At five weeks, a long little lady but quite happy with me for a while.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Dianne ace
A precious little bundle and lovely photo.
May 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous joyful shot ❤️
May 12th, 2024  
