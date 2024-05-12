One hundredth birthday

This is a lovely photo I received yesterday. The lovely lady on the left, Sheila, was a very good friend of my Mum and also a lovely colleague of my Dad.

She was also my excellent French teacher for two years.

She was losing her memory a couple of years before my Mum passed away and moved to an excellent care home. But I've been in touch with mutual friends, one of whom sent me this lovely photo. Her friend is helping her read her birthday card from King Charles.

Sorry I've not been very active on 365 recently. A trip to China and visit to new granddaughter have taken over my time 😂😂