The amazing copper beech by sarah19
The amazing copper beech

So I came north in the train this morning and had quite a gentle afternoon. Nice chatty guy also travelling north, almost to Thurso, to collect a car and drive it back to Newcastle....not ALL the way in one day! Rather grim day with the haar rolling in off the North Sea but it seems lighter now and I popped outside to capture the tree....love the rich colour when leaf buds just starting to open.
Three good things
1. Bacon Roll and coffee from the wonderful 'Harry Gow' bakers on my way up from the station.
2. A 'new for me' jumper from the hospice charity shop. I was feeling rather chilly mid afternoon and just popped down the road.
3. Brother Archie called by for a catch up and to plan the sequence of activities for the morning - prep & wallpapering....
team work makes the dream work?🤔
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
