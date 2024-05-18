Favourite spaces

The west of the west....looking across Loch Road on the isle of Lewis. Rhona and her boys are over there for a rather special occasion. Her mum, Allison, told me all about it a few nights ago. Uncle Roddy....the senior member of the family is 80 and a rather special occasion has been arranged as a surprise.

Three good things

1. Favourite views.... this was where I spent summer holidays when I was young, as did Allison. So nice to still be in touch.

2. Breasclete, the village next to the Callanais Standing Stones, though we didn't visit them in these early days before they became 'a thing' 😂

3. There were often ships coming to the pier, taking supplies to The Flannan Isles lighthouse, visible on a clear day from a high spot.