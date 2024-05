Blossom

I'm amazed at the way the blossom has landed on the grass in our garden. Usually the petals fall, but this week the grass is covered with whole flowers. Rather pretty.

Three good things

1. Such a good sleep.... nowhere quite like your own bed.

2. A pop-up shop at the Barra Beries Barn this weekend. I bought some lovely silk flowers.

3. Delicious roast chicken for dinner. Thank you Allan 😊