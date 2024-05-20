Previous
Sunshine day by sarah19
Photo 3259

Sunshine day

Patio doors wide open, great light out there and a few hours of serious gardening. It's been a while since I tackled the area on the south side of our house. It's not very visible from where we come and go, or where we sit indoors or out. Good to make a start though.
Three good things
1. Fresh flowers from the garden.
2. A replacement amp for Allan's music system and it all connected quite easily.
3. A bit of tidying up, looking for a book I wanted to refer to. Found a replacement online for a low price!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise