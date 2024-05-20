Sunshine day

Patio doors wide open, great light out there and a few hours of serious gardening. It's been a while since I tackled the area on the south side of our house. It's not very visible from where we come and go, or where we sit indoors or out. Good to make a start though.

Three good things

1. Fresh flowers from the garden.

2. A replacement amp for Allan's music system and it all connected quite easily.

3. A bit of tidying up, looking for a book I wanted to refer to. Found a replacement online for a low price!