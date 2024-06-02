Farmer Charlie

Charlie and his wife Sheila have been our best friends since shortly after we came here in 1984. We've moved house and they've moved house but not far apart. Today we went to see the new puppies that were born three weeks ago. They were just beginning to open their eyes. But no we're not going to have one in our place!!

Sheila is on a Euro city trip with a friend and Allan was helping Charlie with his logs a couple of days ago. All safely stacked under cover for winter weather.

Three good things

1. A lovely sunny morning after a long sleep.

2. A walk in the park listening to the local pipe band practising their sounds and marches for Oldmeldrum Sports Day coming up soon.

3. Catching up with family online 💛