Archway doing well

We bought this arch for our garden four years ago when we thought Jonathan and Sarah were going to have their wedding in the garden. But COVID rules changed again! 🙄

Anyway we enjoy watching plants growing up and through the spaces.

It's been a lovely day and we were both in the garden for hours. Allan had the strimmer out and offered to do some work on the big circle. It was a joy to see how much was cleared so quickly, though quite a lot of follow up work in the week ahead, but we both felt satisfied. And lovely working in sunshine.

Three good things

1. Bedding all washed and dried for Laura, Iain and Evie arriving in a couple of weeks.

2. New cushions arrived for the sitting room at No 3. Now just have covers to complete before we go north.

3. Tidied out my box of reels and other sewing accessories.