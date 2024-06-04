Patio colour

The pots are doing well even though it seemed late before the plants were available. And the cold weather didn't help.

Three good things

1. Busy wallpapering 'the girls room'. The fairly new heaters are smaller than the previous ones so time to get the place looking fine before family arrive in a couple of weeks.

2. A good laugh when the postman was delivering the mail today. He commented to Allan on the tidy shed where he left a package yesterday..... it's tidier than my living room....you could have a dinner party in there! 😂😂😂

3. Pilates class was good. Should sleep well tonight.