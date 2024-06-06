Previous
Candle light and colour by sarah19
Candle light and colour

It's been a while since I lit candles for the house group time but yesterday was rather chilly and it did feel cosy inside.
These flowers have lasted almost two weeks and just from the little supermarket in the village.
Three good things
1. Lovely stories from friend Sheila who has been on holiday in Strasbourg.
2. Hair cut.....I love it! Louise knows me so well I don't even have to suggest what to do 😄
3. For a change I did the cooking tonight! Allan had been at Pitmedden Garden today so I made a chicken, mushroom and onion dish, splashed in some white wine and had chopped up mixed salad. It was very tasty and both enjoyed it!!
Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How classic and beautiful
June 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A lovely warm image with the flowers and candle.
June 7th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific still life. Colour, composition and lighting.
June 7th, 2024  
