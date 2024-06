Still enjoying the old rose

This is from a rose bush growing by the front door at the house where I grew up. When Dad, Mum and I moved into the house it was already an established bush, 1957.

And it has produced lots of lovely roses, year after year. I took some cuttings and hoping that they will be able to root and flourish in our garden.

Three good things.

1. Some dry moments between showers

2. Cushion covers complete.

3. Earlyish to bed.