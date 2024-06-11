Previous
A gorgeous bike by sarah19
Photo 3280

A gorgeous bike

We passed this in our travels on Skye..... leaning against the wall of a lovely shop. We were in a rather long traffic queue and I was glad the lights didn't change too quickly 😄
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

@sarah19
