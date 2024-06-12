Previous
Kintail view by sarah19
Kintail view

The awesome hills of the west. Three good things
1. A lovely stay with sister Kate.
2. Helpful pharmacy staff helped arrange for me to have replacement meds.
3. Good to see Auntie Mary in her care home.
Sarah Bremner

