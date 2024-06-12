Sign up
Photo 3280
Photo 3280
Kintail view
The awesome hills of the west. Three good things
1. A lovely stay with sister Kate.
2. Helpful pharmacy staff helped arrange for me to have replacement meds.
3. Good to see Auntie Mary in her care home.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4780
photos
46
followers
65
following
898% complete
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
12th June 2024 9:08am
