Sunshine colours in Portree,

The Isle of Skye is where Allan's Mum and family grew up. It's been a place of amazing memories for all of them. Now there is just Auntie Mary remaining, being looked after in a care home. We had a lovely visit today and she was in good form, happy to recall memories from when she was young.

Three good things

1. A lovely sunny morning

2. Walking around the area.... so much to see and remember.

3. Home before rain started....