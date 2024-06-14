Fighting jetlag

On their way 'home' via Germany, for football, France, to see friends, Voorburg to see Auntie Sus.......

Hopefully they will all have got over the jetlag by the time they arrive in Scotland 😊

Three good things

1. A good drive east and no rain.

2. Late lunch at 'The Storehouse' -an excellent place to eat with a view, lovely food to buy and a 'gifts&things' cabin.

3. Catch up time with our friend across the road, a bit of TV (Michael Moseley Tribute 😢) and some of the Scotland game 😭.

Laura and family saw more Scots than Germans in Munich yesterday. 😂

