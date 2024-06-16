A rather special get together

Photo at our school....Tain Royal Academy.... fifty years after we ended our school days.

And then to lunch.

Some of these lovely people I have known since I was five. Others joined us aged 12 at the start of secondary school. And they are a lovely bunch of people.

Today lots of them have been sending messages online and so many shared stories.

Three good things

1. A long sleep

2. Met some very special people at church this morning.

3. A good drive home, laundry in the machine and the sun is shining.