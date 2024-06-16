Previous
A rather special get together by sarah19
A rather special get together

Photo at our school....Tain Royal Academy.... fifty years after we ended our school days.
And then to lunch.
Some of these lovely people I have known since I was five. Others joined us aged 12 at the start of secondary school. And they are a lovely bunch of people.
Today lots of them have been sending messages online and so many shared stories.
Three good things
1. A long sleep
2. Met some very special people at church this morning.
3. A good drive home, laundry in the machine and the sun is shining.
