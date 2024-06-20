Previous
She's arrived by sarah19
Photo 3289

She's arrived

Evie and her mum and dad arrived at the airport at lunchtime. They did get a surprise when they saw us.
And when we got back home Evie was delighted with her birthday cake! She blew out all the candles with one puff and we all enjoyed tasting it!! Worth all the effort.
Three good things
1. Watching the plane land from a nearby hill....we often did this when Allan worked away from home.
2. Hugs .... and a tour of the house.
3. Some fun in the garden, a walk to the park, a visit to see Doreen.....I'm sure we'll have some fun in the days to come.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise