At the sea....

We had a lovely outing to Newburgh Beach after lunch. There was a strong breeze blowing and it was quite refreshing. Evie enjoyed seeing the seals in the water, popping up and then down under again. We could hear the calling sounds from across the estuary where there were many seals lying together.....I think they've just had lots of seal pups. The opposite side is out of bounds when 'baby time' comes each year.

Dada was pretty good at skimming stones in the water and we found lots of flat ones. And we had some fun with the kite we had brought with us.

Happy time and lots of sand filled shoes on the way home.

Three good things.

1. All the laundry dried outdoors in the lovely breeze.

2. They went to visit friends in Inverurie... their daughter was in school with Laura and they caught up for a few days in France last week.

3. Out for our meal this evening. A bit of a tradition!