Chess players

This is a photo from our outing yesterday when we went to the Garioch Heritage Museum. One o ppf the areas was full of games people played before television. So after a quick look around the boys settled down to a game of chess.

Three good things

1. A lovely dry start to the day.

2. Old favourites....roast beef and sticky toffee pudding for after.

3. Managed to create a poster for my friend Sheila who has two puppies for sale.