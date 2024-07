Screen time

I love that these guys have responsible parents who limit the time they have on personal technology!!! This is Connor in the spare bed, curious at me taking a photo!!!

Three good things

1. He's a lovely big brother and we're so enjoying having them here

2. His dad said today that this is the place they love best in the world!

3. Took my car to Elgin, an hour's drive away, for it's service tomorrow. Nice journey back by train.