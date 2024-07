Can't miss him....

We had friends over for a BBQ and later, when we moved indoors, David was chatting about the music Festival he and Jenn are going to this week.

And the next thing we knew ..... here he is in his suit for the week!!!! Don't think Jenn will lose him 😂😂

Three good things

1. Warm enough to eat outdoors and the sun came out to add to the atmosphere.

2. A lot of gardening.....I was feeling confused and on edge but fresh air busyness helped.

3. Neighbours who we can just be ourselves with 😊