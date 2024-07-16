Previous
Garden time by sarah19
Photo 3315

Garden time

Busy in the garden this morning when two little guys wanted to help. So we moved to the bottom circle where hundreds of sycamore seedlings have settled in the compost. Big brother was happy pulling out the seedlings and little brother sorted them into groups of five on the grass.
Fascinating to find him making a tree shape layout.... can you see it? Then when they'd had enough they found other games to play!!!
Three good things
1. Warmer start to the day and even got some laundry dry.
2. Had to laugh at myself guiding them into mathematical thinking ..... still a teacher mindset even if I don't have a class any more!
3. A big sort on my laptop, deleting redundant stuff. Hope I can keep going when the house is quiet later in the summer.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise