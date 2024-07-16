Garden time

Busy in the garden this morning when two little guys wanted to help. So we moved to the bottom circle where hundreds of sycamore seedlings have settled in the compost. Big brother was happy pulling out the seedlings and little brother sorted them into groups of five on the grass.

Fascinating to find him making a tree shape layout.... can you see it? Then when they'd had enough they found other games to play!!!

Three good things

1. Warmer start to the day and even got some laundry dry.

2. Had to laugh at myself guiding them into mathematical thinking ..... still a teacher mindset even if I don't have a class any more!

3. A big sort on my laptop, deleting redundant stuff. Hope I can keep going when the house is quiet later in the summer.