A lovely break at Brodie Castle

Another visitor was happy to take this photo after a lovely lunchtime break. We didn't actually go into the castle at all but the wonderful 'Playfulness Garden' gave us a space to eat our picnic lunch and so many fun activities, giant musical instruments and wonderful growing areas to enjoy

Three good things

1. Flights on time for their Mum and Dad.

2. Light skies and even sunshine all day.

3. Lots of lovely photos to remember the day.