Waiting for Ice cream

After a busy morning, laundry, sorting, tidying, etc we headed to Barra Berries for ice cream.

Luxury, fruit choices and the best ice cream....

Then home to tidying up, garden, laundry, stuff....

Three good things

1 Delicious Thai curry - Thanks Jenn,

Fun TV under duvets for a while, .... Just enjoying spending special time before flight schedule....too soon.

2. A month's worth of clothes laundered and packed.

3 special choices before the final day.... for a while 🤔