Evening light - Aberdeenshire

It's almost 10pm and I just noticed how much light there still is in the sky. This is just a quick shot from our spare room window. I must make an effort to go for an evening walk to capture the skies from a nearby view point.

Three good things

1. Walked a little....up to a friend's house and to the paper shop. Hubby is full of the cold 😞

2. There was a Red Admiral 🦋 on one of our Buddleia bushes. Hurrah! We were rather concerned as we'd not seem any.

3. Ginger, 🍋 and 🍯 tea at bedtime....was much appreciated 👍