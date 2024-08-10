Previous
Evening light - Aberdeenshire by sarah19
Photo 3341

Evening light - Aberdeenshire

It's almost 10pm and I just noticed how much light there still is in the sky. This is just a quick shot from our spare room window. I must make an effort to go for an evening walk to capture the skies from a nearby view point.
Three good things
1. Walked a little....up to a friend's house and to the paper shop. Hubby is full of the cold 😞
2. There was a Red Admiral 🦋 on one of our Buddleia bushes. Hurrah! We were rather concerned as we'd not seem any.
3. Ginger, 🍋 and 🍯 tea at bedtime....was much appreciated 👍
