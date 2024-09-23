Photo treasure

So nice to find a sweet photo from several years ago. These were some of my Thursday evening friends at the birthday celebration for Pam (in the middle) when she was fifty.

Latterly she had moved south to a special care home nearer to her brother. And last week we got the news that she had passed away peacefully after years of tender care.

Three good things

1. Lovely to recall special times with special people.

2. I sent a copy of the photo to her brother who was delighted to receive it.

3. Family times and get together times are rather special.

