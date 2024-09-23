Previous
Photo treasure by sarah19
So nice to find a sweet photo from several years ago. These were some of my Thursday evening friends at the birthday celebration for Pam (in the middle) when she was fifty.
Latterly she had moved south to a special care home nearer to her brother. And last week we got the news that she had passed away peacefully after years of tender care.
Three good things
1. Lovely to recall special times with special people.
2. I sent a copy of the photo to her brother who was delighted to receive it.
3. Family times and get together times are rather special.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Pat Knowles ace
Oh dear Sallie so sorry to read that. So young too, life is very unkind sometimes. How good we have photographic memories like these.
September 24th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat thank you Pat. One of my best friends said 'she was the bravest person I ever knew' and that was so true.
Always lovely to have sweet photos and memories.
September 24th, 2024  
